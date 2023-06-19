Home Point Capital Inc. [HMPT] Stock trading around $2.31 per share: What’s Next?

Home Point Capital Inc. [NASDAQ: HMPT] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.32 during the day while it closed the day at $2.31. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 8:10 AM that Home Point Capital Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

In addition, as previously disclosed during the second quarter of 2023, the Company has announced the following two strategic transactions:.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Home Point Capital Inc. stock has also loss -0.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HMPT stock has declined by -9.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 89.34% and gained 68.61% year-on date.

The market cap for HMPT stock reached $321.30 million, with 138.42 million shares outstanding and 136.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 176.86K shares, HMPT reached a trading volume of 73000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Home Point Capital Inc. [HMPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMPT shares is $2.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMPT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Home Point Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Home Point Capital Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for HMPT in the course of the last twelve months was 0.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

HMPT stock trade performance evaluation

Home Point Capital Inc. [HMPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, HMPT shares gained by 1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.34 for Home Point Capital Inc. [HMPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.11, while it was recorded at 2.31 for the last single week of trading, and 1.84 for the last 200 days.

Home Point Capital Inc. [HMPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Home Point Capital Inc. [HMPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.78 and a Gross Margin at +79.64. Home Point Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.97.

Return on Total Capital for HMPT is now -1.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Home Point Capital Inc. [HMPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 240.11. Additionally, HMPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 187.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Home Point Capital Inc. [HMPT] managed to generate an average of -$196,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Home Point Capital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Home Point Capital Inc. [HMPT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Home Point Capital Inc. go to 2.00%.

Home Point Capital Inc. [HMPT]: Insider Ownership positions