Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [HILS] Is Currently -9.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: HILS] price plunged by -9.23 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 8:47 AM that Hillstream BioPharma Strengthens its Board of Directors with Appointment of Kelly Anderson.

Appointment to Enhance Board’s Expertise Across Investments, Business Development and Capital Markets.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 81746 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 647.65K shares. Hillstream BioPharma Inc. shares reached a high of $0.38 and dropped to a low of $0.35 until finishing in the latest session at $0.35.

The one-year HILS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.25. The average equity rating for HILS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [HILS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HILS shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HILS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hillstream BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

HILS Stock Performance Analysis:

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [HILS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, HILS shares dropped by -15.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HILS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.93 for Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [HILS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5477, while it was recorded at 0.3829 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7118 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hillstream BioPharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for HILS is now -455.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,038.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,973.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -231.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [HILS] managed to generate an average of -$4,236,591 per employee.Hillstream BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [HILS] Insider Position Details