H.C. Wainwright lifts ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: THMO] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.39 during the day while it closed the day at $1.34. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that ThermoGenesis Holdings Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Conference Call to be Held Today at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO), a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 and provided a corporate strategic update.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 2.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, THMO stock has declined by -73.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -72.93% and lost -58.12% year-on date.

The market cap for THMO stock reached $2.60 million, with 1.25 million shares outstanding and 0.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 799.16K shares, THMO reached a trading volume of 79927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for THMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04.

THMO stock trade performance evaluation

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.29. With this latest performance, THMO shares dropped by -25.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.17 for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7874, while it was recorded at 1.3060 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6654 for the last 200 days.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.08 and a Gross Margin at +22.16. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -277.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.30.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]: Insider Ownership positions