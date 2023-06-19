Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. [OMAB] Revenue clocked in at $757.00 million, up 44.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. [NASDAQ: OMAB] loss -0.41% or -0.37 points to close at $89.26 with a heavy trading volume of 69788 shares.

It opened the trading session at $90.04, the shares rose to $90.14 and dropped to $88.965, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OMAB points out that the company has recorded 40.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -91.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 88.72K shares, OMAB reached to a volume of 69788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. [OMAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMAB shares is $85.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.89.

Trading performance analysis for OMAB stock

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. [OMAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.67. With this latest performance, OMAB shares dropped by -2.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.95 for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. [OMAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.46, while it was recorded at 88.53 for the last single week of trading, and 72.77 for the last 200 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. [OMAB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. [OMAB] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.81 and a Gross Margin at +56.45. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.69.

Return on Total Capital for OMAB is now 31.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. [OMAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.18. Additionally, OMAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. [OMAB] managed to generate an average of $3,530,287 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. [OMAB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. go to 3.00%.

