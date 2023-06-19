Gravity Co. Ltd. [GRVY] gain 57.94% so far this year. What now?

Gravity Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: GRVY] loss -0.02% on the last trading session, reaching $63.68 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 7:10 AM that Gravity Reports First Quarter of 2023 Results and Business Update.

Gravity Co. Ltd. represents 6.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $442.58 million with the latest information. GRVY stock price has been found in the range of $61.50 to $65.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.62K shares, GRVY reached a trading volume of 71971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gravity Co. Ltd. [GRVY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gravity Co. Ltd. is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRVY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.96.

Trading performance analysis for GRVY stock

Gravity Co. Ltd. [GRVY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.39. With this latest performance, GRVY shares gained by 6.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRVY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.67 for Gravity Co. Ltd. [GRVY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.87, while it was recorded at 62.77 for the last single week of trading, and 50.26 for the last 200 days.

Gravity Co. Ltd. [GRVY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gravity Co. Ltd. [GRVY] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.61 and a Gross Margin at +41.44. Gravity Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.54.

Gravity Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gravity Co. Ltd. [GRVY]