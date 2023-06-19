GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] Stock trading around $19.78 per share: What’s Next?

GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: GOCO] gained 0.05% or 0.01 points to close at $19.78 with a heavy trading volume of 75099 shares. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 4:03 PM that GoHealth, Inc. Forms Special Committee to Begin Exploring Potential Transaction.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company (the “Company”), today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) established a special committee of the Board (the “Special Committee”) to consider a proposal (the “Proposal”) from its two largest stockholders to acquire all of the outstanding Class A Common Stock and LLC Interests that these stockholders do not already own. The Board appointed as the members of the Special Committee independent directors David Fisher, Alex Timm and Joseph Flanagan.

The Company cautions its stockholders and others considering trading in the Company’s securities that the Special Committee has not made any decision with respect to the Company’s response to the Proposal and has not set a definitive timetable for the completion of its evaluation of the Proposal. There can be no assurance that any agreement with respect to the proposed transaction will be executed or that this or any other transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to this or any other transaction, or to provide any additional disclosures to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances, except as required under applicable law.

It opened the trading session at $19.84, the shares rose to $21.00 and dropped to $19.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GOCO points out that the company has recorded 35.20% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -301.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 65.49K shares, GOCO reached to a volume of 75099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOCO shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for GoHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoHealth Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOCO in the course of the last twelve months was 25.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for GOCO stock

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.66. With this latest performance, GOCO shares gained by 21.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.67 for GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.05, while it was recorded at 19.53 for the last single week of trading, and 12.21 for the last 200 days.

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.51 and a Gross Margin at +55.40. GoHealth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.54.

Return on Total Capital for GOCO is now -20.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.26. Additionally, GOCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 202.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.04.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.GoHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]