GH Research PLC [GHRS] is 18.62% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GH Research PLC [NASDAQ: GHRS] plunged by -$0.52 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $12.00 during the day while it closed the day at $11.53. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 7:30 AM that GH Research Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Highlights.

GH Research PLC stock has also loss -5.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GHRS stock has inclined by 49.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.26% and gained 18.62% year-on date.

The market cap for GHRS stock reached $626.89 million, with 52.02 million shares outstanding and 30.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 75.02K shares, GHRS reached a trading volume of 82907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GH Research PLC [GHRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GHRS shares is $37.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GHRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for GH Research PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GH Research PLC is set at 0.78 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99.

GHRS stock trade performance evaluation

GH Research PLC [GHRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.80. With this latest performance, GHRS shares gained by 4.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.27 for GH Research PLC [GHRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.02, while it was recorded at 11.89 for the last single week of trading, and 10.31 for the last 200 days.

GH Research PLC [GHRS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GHRS is now -11.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GH Research PLC [GHRS] managed to generate an average of -$701,750 per employee.GH Research PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.80 and a Current Ratio set at 24.80.

GH Research PLC [GHRS]: Insider Ownership positions