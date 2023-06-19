Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] gain 3.77% so far this year. What now?

Genetic Technologies Limited [NASDAQ: GENE] price plunged by -2.02 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM that GeneType featured on U.S. National TV to raise Breast Cancer Awareness.

GeneType featured on the Balancing Act.

A sum of 74008 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 128.79K shares. Genetic Technologies Limited shares reached a high of $0.988 and dropped to a low of $0.942 until finishing in the latest session at $0.97.

Guru’s Opinion on Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genetic Technologies Limited is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GENE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

GENE Stock Performance Analysis:

Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, GENE shares gained by 2.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GENE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.47 for Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0056, while it was recorded at 0.9876 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1413 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genetic Technologies Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] shares currently have an operating margin of -136.67 and a Gross Margin at -35.00. Genetic Technologies Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -104.95.

Return on Total Capital for GENE is now -47.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.97. Additionally, GENE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.27.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Genetic Technologies Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] Insider Position Details