Gencor Industries Inc. [GENC] Revenue clocked in at $109.00 million, up 42.48% YTD: What’s Next?

Gencor Industries Inc. [AMEX: GENC] gained 0.63% or 0.09 points to close at $14.39 with a heavy trading volume of 71782 shares. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Gencor Releases Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

Product engineering and development expenses decreased $46,000 to $874,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $920,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, primarily related to reduced headcount. Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses decreased by $302,000 to $3,062,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $3,364,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The decrease in SG&A expenses was primarily due to lower headcount and reduced professional expenses.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $14.18, the shares rose to $14.65 and dropped to $14.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GENC points out that the company has recorded 29.87% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -71.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 31.30K shares, GENC reached to a volume of 71782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gencor Industries Inc. [GENC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GENC shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GENC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Singular Research have made an estimate for Gencor Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2014.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gencor Industries Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for GENC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.30.

Trading performance analysis for GENC stock

Gencor Industries Inc. [GENC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.07. With this latest performance, GENC shares dropped by -2.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GENC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.26 for Gencor Industries Inc. [GENC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.19, while it was recorded at 14.44 for the last single week of trading, and 11.88 for the last 200 days.

Gencor Industries Inc. [GENC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gencor Industries Inc. [GENC] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.03 and a Gross Margin at +19.85. Gencor Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.36.

Return on Total Capital for GENC is now 2.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gencor Industries Inc. [GENC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.24. Additionally, GENC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gencor Industries Inc. [GENC] managed to generate an average of -$1,014 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Gencor Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gencor Industries Inc. [GENC]