Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] Revenue clocked in at $1.70 million, down -49.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: VINO] price plunged by -2.25 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. to Present at EF Hutton’s Inaugural Global Conference.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories (the “Company” or “Gaucho Holdings”), announced today that it will be attending EF Hutton’s Global Conference taking place on Wednesday May 10 and Thursday May 11, 2023 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

EF Hutton’s Global Conference will be showcasing dynamic public and private companies across multiple sectors in an intimate conference setting, displaying a unique one-on-one format. This two-day, invitation-only event features key executives from approximately 150 public and private companies to convey their unique stories to an extensive audience which includes institutional investors, high-net worth individuals, corporate clients, and exclusive members of the press. Investors and executives will have the opportunity to interact with each other in a friendly, high-energy environment.

A sum of 72107 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 471.85K shares. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $0.6045 and dropped to a low of $0.5777 until finishing in the latest session at $0.58.

Guru’s Opinion on Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for VINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22.

VINO Stock Performance Analysis:

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.30. With this latest performance, VINO shares dropped by -13.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.44 for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7351, while it was recorded at 0.5962 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5625 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.07 and a Gross Margin at +72.39. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.59.

Return on Total Capital for VINO is now -19.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.41. Additionally, VINO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] managed to generate an average of -$27,396 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] Insider Position Details