Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] Is Currently 0.81 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ: BHAT] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.0156 during the day while it closed the day at $0.99. The company report on December 30, 2022 at 9:00 AM that Blue Hat Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter and First Half of 2022, Highlighted by 78.2% Decrease in Revenues to $2.0 Million for First Half 2022.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. stock has also loss -0.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BHAT stock has inclined by 67.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 54.71% and gained 160.32% year-on date.

The market cap for BHAT stock reached $9.70 million, with 7.64 million shares outstanding and 6.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 206.86K shares, BHAT reached a trading volume of 74721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

BHAT stock trade performance evaluation

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.01. With this latest performance, BHAT shares dropped by -1.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.53 for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9471, while it was recorded at 0.9956 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7747 for the last 200 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.00 and a Gross Margin at +54.21. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.46.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]: Insider Ownership positions