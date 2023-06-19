For VEON Ltd. [VEON], Analyst sees a rise to $2.70. What next?

VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ: VEON] closed the trading session at $21.00 on 06/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.30, while the highest price level was $21.03. The company report on June 16, 2023 at 4:34 AM that VEON Appoints Omiyinka Doris Group General Counsel.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 71.43 percent and weekly performance of 2.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 61.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 37.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 70.61K shares, VEON reached to a volume of 73403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VEON Ltd. [VEON]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VEON Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEON Ltd. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51.

VEON stock trade performance evaluation

VEON Ltd. [VEON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.29. With this latest performance, VEON shares gained by 8.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.72 for VEON Ltd. [VEON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.35, while it was recorded at 20.64 for the last single week of trading, and 14.54 for the last 200 days.

VEON Ltd. [VEON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VEON Ltd. [VEON] shares currently have an operating margin of +79.28. VEON Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.30.

Return on Total Capital for VEON is now 32.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 70.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 975.64. Additionally, VEON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 975.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.70.

VEON Ltd. [VEON]: Insider Ownership positions