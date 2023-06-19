For Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. [NGVC], Analyst sees a rise to $14. What next?

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. [NYSE: NGVC] traded at a low on 06/16/23, posting a -1.01 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.80. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM that Natural Grocers® Promotes “It’s Just Chicken” Within “Meet Your Farmer” Film Series.

Natural Grocers®, the nation’s largest family-operated natural and organic retailer is proud to promote the second short film within its “Meet Your Farmer” film series: “It’s Just Chicken” in stores and online.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 71771 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. stands at 3.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.73%.

The market cap for NGVC stock reached $271.05 million, with 22.73 million shares outstanding and 10.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 41.86K shares, NGVC reached a trading volume of 71771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. [NGVC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGVC shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGVC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for NGVC in the course of the last twelve months was 246.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has NGVC stock performed recently?

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. [NGVC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.40. With this latest performance, NGVC shares gained by 1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.37 for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. [NGVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.14, while it was recorded at 11.72 for the last single week of trading, and 10.87 for the last 200 days.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. [NGVC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. [NGVC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.11 and a Gross Margin at +25.51. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.96.

Return on Total Capital for NGVC is now 6.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. [NGVC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.47. Additionally, NGVC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 226.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. [NGVC] managed to generate an average of $5,120 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 114.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.65.Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. [NGVC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGVC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. go to 5.10%.

Insider trade positions for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. [NGVC]