For Evogene Ltd. [EVGN], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

Evogene Ltd. [NASDAQ: EVGN] price surged by 1.23 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Lavie Bio Receives Canadian Regulatory Approval for Thrivus™, Expanding Global Reach.

The approval by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency triples Thrivus’™ sales territory.

Lavie Bio Ltd., a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), and a leading ag-biological company focusing on improving food quality, sustainability, and agricultural productivity through the introduction of microbiome-based products, today announced it had received registration for Thrivus™ from The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), which triples the product’s sales territory. Thrivus™, a bio-inoculant seed treatment, increases Hard Red Spring Wheat production by increasing the availability and efficiency of soil nutrients while mitigating environmental stresses and improving production in sub-optimal areas of farmers’ fields.

A sum of 72539 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 83.53K shares. Evogene Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.80 and dropped to a low of $0.76 until finishing in the latest session at $0.78.

The one-year EVGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.0. The average equity rating for EVGN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Evogene Ltd. [EVGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGN shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Evogene Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evogene Ltd. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

EVGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.85. With this latest performance, EVGN shares gained by 18.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.57 for Evogene Ltd. [EVGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6174, while it was recorded at 0.7191 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7207 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Evogene Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1774.03 and a Gross Margin at -105.91. Evogene Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1590.33.

Return on Total Capital for EVGN is now -59.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.50. Additionally, EVGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] managed to generate an average of -$653,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Evogene Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] Insider Position Details