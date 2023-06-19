First Financial Corporation [THFF] Revenue clocked in at $198.30 million, down -25.24% YTD: What’s Next?

First Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: THFF] loss -2.47% on the last trading session, reaching $34.30 price per share at the time. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM that First Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Results.

Net income was $16.0 million compared to the $20.9 million reported for the same period of 2022, which included the proceeds of a legal settlement and pandemic related reserve releases, both of which were non-recurring events;.

First Financial Corporation represents 12.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $424.29 million with the latest information. THFF stock price has been found in the range of $34.22 to $35.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 58.31K shares, THFF reached a trading volume of 70930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Financial Corporation [THFF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for THFF shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on THFF stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for First Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Financial Corporation is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for THFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for THFF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.84.

Trading performance analysis for THFF stock

First Financial Corporation [THFF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.92. With this latest performance, THFF shares gained by 0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.75 for First Financial Corporation [THFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.21, while it was recorded at 35.24 for the last single week of trading, and 42.39 for the last 200 days.

First Financial Corporation [THFF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Financial Corporation [THFF] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.15. First Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.91.

Return on Total Capital for THFF is now 13.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Financial Corporation [THFF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.17. Additionally, THFF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Financial Corporation [THFF] managed to generate an average of $79,010 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at First Financial Corporation [THFF]