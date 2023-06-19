ETAO International Co. Ltd. [ETAO] fell -94.15% so far this year. What now?

ETAO International Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ETAO] traded at a low on 06/16/23, posting a -4.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.59. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 5:42 PM that Nasdaq Deficiency Letter.

On May 18, 2023, Etao International Co., Ltd. (the “Company”) received a deficiency letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it no longer complies with Nasdaq’s Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to its failure to file Form 20-F for the period ended December 31, 2022 (the “Filing”). Nasdaq informed the Company that it has sixty (60) calendar days to submit a plan (the “Plan”) to Nasdaq detailing how the Company plans to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s proposed Plan, Nasdaq can grant an exception of up to one hundred-eighty (180) calendar days from the filing’s due date, or until November 13, 2023, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Rules.

In determining whether Nasdaq accepts the Company’s Plan, Nasdaq will consider things as the likelihood of the filing, along with any subsequent periodic filings that will be due, can be filed within the 180 day period, the Company’s past compliance history and the reasons for the late filing; among other things. The Company is currently working on the Plan to regain compliance with respect to the Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) to meet the requirements for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 68830 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ETAO International Co. Ltd. stands at 15.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.33%.

The market cap for ETAO stock reached $63.46 million, with 102.30 million shares outstanding and 45.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 531.04K shares, ETAO reached a trading volume of 68830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ETAO International Co. Ltd. [ETAO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ETAO International Co. Ltd. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

How has ETAO stock performed recently?

ETAO International Co. Ltd. [ETAO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.21. With this latest performance, ETAO shares dropped by -9.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETAO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.91 for ETAO International Co. Ltd. [ETAO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6902, while it was recorded at 0.5479 for the last single week of trading.

ETAO International Co. Ltd. [ETAO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ETAO International Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 354.70 and a Current Ratio set at 354.70.

