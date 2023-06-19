Ero Copper Corp. [ERO] moved down -0.77: Why It’s Important

Ero Copper Corp. [NYSE: ERO] slipped around -0.16 points on Friday, while shares priced at $20.75 at the close of the session, down -0.77%. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 7:22 AM that Ero Copper Announces Update on Nickel Sulphide Exploration Program — Intercepts 11.2 Meters Grading 1.86% Nickel, including 5.0 Meters Grading 3.71% Nickel.

Ero Copper Corp. stock is now 50.91% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ERO Stock saw the intraday high of $21.00 and lowest of $20.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.14, which means current price is +52.46% above from all time high which was touched on 06/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 115.97K shares, ERO reached a trading volume of 71960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ero Copper Corp. [ERO]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Ero Copper Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ero Copper Corp. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54.

How has ERO stock performed recently?

Ero Copper Corp. [ERO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.14. With this latest performance, ERO shares gained by 11.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.53 for Ero Copper Corp. [ERO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.74, while it was recorded at 20.09 for the last single week of trading, and 14.96 for the last 200 days.

Ero Copper Corp. [ERO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ero Copper Corp. [ERO] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.15 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. Ero Copper Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.69.

Ero Copper Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Ero Copper Corp. [ERO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ero Copper Corp. go to -7.90%.

Insider trade positions for Ero Copper Corp. [ERO]