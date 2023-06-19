Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [EARN] gain 3.79% so far this year. What now?

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [NYSE: EARN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.06% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.56%. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 4:47 PM that Ellington Residential Declares Monthly Common Dividend.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a monthly common dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on July 25, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, EARN stock rose by 4.09%. The one-year Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.0. The average equity rating for EARN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $100.53 million, with 13.67 million shares outstanding and 12.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 81.52K shares, EARN stock reached a trading volume of 82704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [EARN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EARN shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EARN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for EARN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60.

EARN Stock Performance Analysis:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [EARN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.56. With this latest performance, EARN shares gained by 2.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EARN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.69 for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [EARN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.08, while it was recorded at 7.19 for the last single week of trading, and 7.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [EARN] shares currently have an operating margin of -149.01 and a Gross Margin at +82.97. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -292.62.

Return on Total Capital for EARN is now -1.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [EARN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 749.46. Additionally, EARN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [EARN] managed to generate an average of -$177,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

EARN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EARN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT go to -5.82%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [EARN] Insider Position Details