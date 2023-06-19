Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI] Is Currently 8.37 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dyadic International Inc. [NASDAQ: DYAI] gained 8.37% or 0.17 points to close at $2.20 with a heavy trading volume of 67162 shares. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Dyadic to Participate at Upcoming Events in June.

BIO International Convention, June 5-8, 2023Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston, MAMark Emalfarb, Chief Executive OfficerPresentation: “Transforming Manufacturing & Closing the Technology Gap Between Developed and Developing Countries”Time: Monday, June 5, 2023, 1:30 PM – 1:45 PM ET.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $2.05, the shares rose to $2.20 and dropped to $1.95, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DYAI points out that the company has recorded 78.86% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -96.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 36.94K shares, DYAI reached to a volume of 67162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DYAI shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DYAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Dyadic International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dyadic International Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DYAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for DYAI stock

Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, DYAI shares gained by 4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DYAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.29 for Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.98, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 1.77 for the last 200 days.

Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -345.21 and a Gross Margin at +27.54. Dyadic International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -332.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.61.

Dyadic International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI]