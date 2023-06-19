Donegal Group Inc. [DGICA] Is Currently -0.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Donegal Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DGICA] slipped around -0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $15.28 at the close of the session, down -0.39%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Donegal Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Significant Items for First Quarter of 2023 (all comparisons to first quarter of 2022):.

Donegal Group Inc. stock is now 7.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DGICA Stock saw the intraday high of $15.55 and lowest of $15.0801 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.13, which means current price is +9.85% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 38.51K shares, DGICA reached a trading volume of 72714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Donegal Group Inc. [DGICA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DGICA shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DGICA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Donegal Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Donegal Group Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for DGICA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for DGICA in the course of the last twelve months was 20.22.

How has DGICA stock performed recently?

Donegal Group Inc. [DGICA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, DGICA shares gained by 4.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DGICA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.56 for Donegal Group Inc. [DGICA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.79, while it was recorded at 15.40 for the last single week of trading, and 14.73 for the last 200 days.

Donegal Group Inc. [DGICA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Donegal Group Inc. [DGICA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.41. Donegal Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.23.

Return on Total Capital for DGICA is now -2.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Donegal Group Inc. [DGICA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.24. Additionally, DGICA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Donegal Group Inc. [DGICA] managed to generate an average of -$2,237 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Donegal Group Inc. [DGICA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DGICA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Donegal Group Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Donegal Group Inc. [DGICA]