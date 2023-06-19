Cuentas Inc. [CUEN] is 78.23% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cuentas Inc. [NASDAQ: CUEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.18% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.66%. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 8:26 AM that Cuentas Taps Two New Properties for Its Sustainable Communities Initiative, Announcing Development Plans for Another 55+ Acres and 670+ Apartments As Company Accelerates its Goal of Becoming the Leader in Creating Affordable, Accessible, Sustainable Housing Communities Across Florida and Beyond.

Cuentas Casa’s new announcement comes only days after the announcement of Cuentas’ acquisition of a 28.5 acres of mixed-use land contemplated for development of 648 multi-family apartments and 180 townhomes near Orlando, all part of Management’s plan to build a national and eventually international presence for the Company’s proprietary development technologies, that combine sustainability, accessibility, and affordability, making quality living a real opportunity for everyone.

– Cuentas, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUEN) (Nasdaq:CUENW) (“Cuentas”), the Company that is creating an alternative financial ecosystem for a hard working population who do not have access to traditional financial alternatives, today announced that it is accelerating its Cuentas Casa sustainable community development initiatives with two new land purchase agreements, the first, a 28.4 acre lot, contemplated for development of a 370 multi-family unit apartment complex in Davenport, just southwest of Orlando, Florida, and the second, consisting of 27.2 gross acres of which 7.6 are to be set aside as a conservation area, contemplated for the development of 300 Cuentas Casa apartments, located on the Northeast coast of Florida, 31 miles south of Saint Augustine and 24 miles north of Daytona Beach. All permits and entitlements come with the properties, providing what management believes adds an additional edge to its rapid development initiatives, reducing costs and accelerating time to market through the entire development project. Management is accelerating its strategy and expects to move to definitive agreements within the next 90 days, then directly into development. These moves are part of Cuentas Casa’s initiative to take advantage of the financial pressure being put on traditional developers but utilizing the Company’s cost-efficient, alternative building technologies to grow more aggressively in this challenging market. These announcements come on the heel of Management’s recent announcement of its 28 acre Ocala initiative.

Over the last 12 months, CUEN stock dropped by -52.03%.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.30 million, with 1.70 million shares outstanding and 1.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 76.07K shares, CUEN stock reached a trading volume of 79403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cuentas Inc. [CUEN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cuentas Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48.

CUEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cuentas Inc. [CUEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.66. With this latest performance, CUEN shares dropped by -15.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.70 for Cuentas Inc. [CUEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.89, while it was recorded at 4.70 for the last single week of trading, and 6.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cuentas Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cuentas Inc. [CUEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -359.22 and a Gross Margin at -44.22. Cuentas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -485.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -333.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -211.25.

Cuentas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Cuentas Inc. [CUEN] Insider Position Details