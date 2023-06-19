Craig Hallum lifts eGain Corporation [EGAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

eGain Corporation [NASDAQ: EGAN] closed the trading session at $7.61 on 06/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.45, while the highest price level was $7.6675. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 6:30 AM that eGain Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences.

eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading knowledge platform for customer engagement, today announced it will be participating in the following investor conferences:.

Craig-Hallum 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conference Wednesday, May 31st (one-on-one meetings only) Depot Renaissance Hotel Minneapolis.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.73 percent and weekly performance of 1.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 56.81K shares, EGAN reached to a volume of 81636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about eGain Corporation [EGAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGAN shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for eGain Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eGain Corporation is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGAN in the course of the last twelve months was 22.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

EGAN stock trade performance evaluation

eGain Corporation [EGAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.60. With this latest performance, EGAN shares gained by 16.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.96 for eGain Corporation [EGAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.24, while it was recorded at 7.59 for the last single week of trading, and 8.05 for the last 200 days.

eGain Corporation [EGAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eGain Corporation [EGAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.33 and a Gross Margin at +71.70. eGain Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.65.

Return on Total Capital for EGAN is now -3.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eGain Corporation [EGAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.29. Additionally, EGAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eGain Corporation [EGAN] managed to generate an average of -$3,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.eGain Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for eGain Corporation [EGAN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eGain Corporation go to 10.00%.

eGain Corporation [EGAN]: Insider Ownership positions