CRA International Inc. [CRAI] fell -17.76% so far this year. What now?

CRA International Inc. [NASDAQ: CRAI] traded at a low on 06/16/23, posting a -0.78 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $100.69. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Sidoti Events, LLC’s Virtual June Small-Cap Conference.

Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day June Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, June 14-15, 2023. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com

The results of the trading session contributed to over 68157 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CRA International Inc. stands at 1.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.42%.

The market cap for CRAI stock reached $712.89 million, with 7.12 million shares outstanding and 6.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.89K shares, CRAI reached a trading volume of 68157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CRA International Inc. [CRAI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRAI shares is $131.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for CRA International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CRA International Inc. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.01.

How has CRAI stock performed recently?

CRA International Inc. [CRAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.59. With this latest performance, CRAI shares gained by 2.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.93 for CRA International Inc. [CRAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.16, while it was recorded at 100.09 for the last single week of trading, and 107.40 for the last 200 days.

CRA International Inc. [CRAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CRA International Inc. [CRAI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.94 and a Gross Margin at +28.57. CRA International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.35.

Return on Total Capital for CRAI is now 17.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CRA International Inc. [CRAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.77. Additionally, CRAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CRA International Inc. [CRAI] managed to generate an average of $46,275 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.CRA International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for CRA International Inc. [CRAI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRAI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRA International Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for CRA International Inc. [CRAI]