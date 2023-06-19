Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. [COKE] moved up 2.44: Why It’s Important

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. [NASDAQ: COKE] gained 2.44% or 15.66 points to close at $656.48 with a heavy trading volume of 71324 shares. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Coca-Cola Consolidated Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

First quarter of 2023 net sales increased 12% versus the first quarter of 2022.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2023 was $624 million, an increase of 23% versus the first quarter of 2022. Gross margin in the first quarter of 2023 improved by 360 basis points(a) to 39.7%.

It opened the trading session at $639.30, the shares rose to $658.05 and dropped to $639.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COKE points out that the company has recorded 29.25% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -63.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 36.96K shares, COKE reached to a volume of 71324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. [COKE]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2009.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. is set at 16.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for COKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for COKE in the course of the last twelve months was 18.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for COKE stock

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. [COKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.46. With this latest performance, COKE shares gained by 2.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.16 for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. [COKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 617.98, while it was recorded at 650.46 for the last single week of trading, and 521.44 for the last 200 days.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. [COKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. [COKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.38 and a Gross Margin at +36.79. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.94.

Return on Total Capital for COKE is now 36.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. [COKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.69. Additionally, COKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. [COKE] managed to generate an average of $25,303 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. [COKE]