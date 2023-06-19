CNB Financial Corporation [CCNE] Revenue clocked in at $234.10 million, down -21.65% YTD: What’s Next?

CNB Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: CCNE] loss -3.22% on the last trading session, reaching $18.64 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that CNB Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend for Common Stock.

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $5.6 billion. CNB Financial Corporation conducts business primarily through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank. CNB Bank is a full-service bank engaging in a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services, for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. CNB Bank operations include a private banking division, three loan production offices, one drive-up office, one mobile office and 48 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and Virginia. CNB Bank’s divisions include ERIEBANK, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, with offices in Northwest Pennsylvania and Northeast Ohio; FCBank, based in Worthington, Ohio, with offices in Central Ohio; BankOnBuffalo, based in Buffalo, New York, with offices in Western New York; Ridge View Bank, with offices in the Southwest Virginia region; and Impressia Bank which operates in CNB Bank’s primary market areas. CNB Bank is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, with offices in Central and North Central Pennsylvania. Additional information about CNB Financial Corporation may be found at www.CNBBank.bank.

CNB Financial Corporation represents 21.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $405.79 million with the latest information. CCNE stock price has been found in the range of $18.487 to $19.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 69.90K shares, CCNE reached a trading volume of 69146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CNB Financial Corporation [CCNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCNE shares is $23.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Boenning & Scattergood have made an estimate for CNB Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNB Financial Corporation is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCNE in the course of the last twelve months was 10.71.

Trading performance analysis for CCNE stock

CNB Financial Corporation [CCNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.08. With this latest performance, CCNE shares gained by 4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.46 for CNB Financial Corporation [CCNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.89, while it was recorded at 18.70 for the last single week of trading, and 22.41 for the last 200 days.

CNB Financial Corporation [CCNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNB Financial Corporation [CCNE] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.47. CNB Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.34.

Return on Total Capital for CCNE is now 11.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNB Financial Corporation [CCNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.08. Additionally, CCNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNB Financial Corporation [CCNE] managed to generate an average of $82,950 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at CNB Financial Corporation [CCNE]