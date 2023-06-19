CIBC lifts Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [AMEX: PLG] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.69%. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 2:00 AM that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Reports JOGMEC Establishes Special Purpose Company to Hold and Fund Combined Equity Interests in the Waterberg PGM Project.

Vancouver, British Columbia and Johannesburg, South Africa–(Newsfile Corp. – June 9, 2023) – Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX: PTM) (NYSE American: PLG) (“Platinum Group”, “PTM” or the “Company”) reports that the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (“JOGMEC”) and Hanwa Co. Ltd. (“Hanwa”) have established a special purpose company, HJ Platinum Metals Ltd. (“HJM”), to hold and fund their future equity interests in the Waterberg platinum group metals project (“Waterberg PGM Project”). The combined interests of JOGMEC (12.195%) and Hanwa (9.755%) have been consolidated into a 21.95% interest for HJM going forward, with JOGMEC to fund 75% of future equity investments into HJM and Hanwa the remaining 25%.

Platinum Group President and CEO Frank R. Hallam said, “A Memorandum of Understanding regarding cooperation on the Waterberg PGM Project was signed in Cape Town during May 2022. Since then, JOGMEC and Hanwa have undertaken a project-scheme reorganization amongst themselves. With this reorganization now complete, our Japanese partners are in position to continue their support towards a development plan for the Waterberg PGM Project. Platinum, palladium, rhodium, and gold (“PGMs”), as well as copper and nickel, are widely used in Japanese industry, including use in fuel cells, automotive catalysis, and hydrolyzers, and are expected to play a critical role in decarbonization. The Waterberg PGM Project holds1 large-scale, shallow PGM reserves and is expected to be a cost-competitive mine based on bulk, mechanized mining methods. The Waterberg PGM Project is also expected to be a new stable PGM supply source for Japanese industry upon the commencement of production.”.

Over the last 12 months, PLG stock dropped by -13.25%.

The market cap for the stock reached $144.81 million, with 99.63 million shares outstanding and 74.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 220.42K shares, PLG stock reached a trading volume of 82105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG]:

CIBC have made an estimate for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

PLG Stock Performance Analysis:

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.69. With this latest performance, PLG shares dropped by -3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.84 for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5543, while it was recorded at 1.4280 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5741 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for PLG is now -12.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.14. Additionally, PLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.14.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG] Insider Position Details