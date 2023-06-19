Chase Corporation [CCF] Is Currently -2.35 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Chase Corporation [AMEX: CCF] plunged by -$3.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $131.70 during the day while it closed the day at $127.42. The company report on April 6, 2023 at 4:58 PM that Chase Corporation Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Quarterly Revenue Increased 27.5% Year-Over-Year.

Increase in Gross Margin and Free Cash Flow drive debt reduction.

Chase Corporation stock has also gained 3.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCF stock has inclined by 29.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 38.26% and gained 47.72% year-on date.

The market cap for CCF stock reached $1.24 billion, with 9.42 million shares outstanding and 8.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.55K shares, CCF reached a trading volume of 79590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chase Corporation [CCF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chase Corporation is set at 3.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCF in the course of the last twelve months was 32.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

CCF stock trade performance evaluation

Chase Corporation [CCF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.53. With this latest performance, CCF shares gained by 9.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.07 for Chase Corporation [CCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.30, while it was recorded at 128.43 for the last single week of trading, and 97.65 for the last 200 days.

Chase Corporation [CCF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chase Corporation [CCF] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.65 and a Gross Margin at +34.15. Chase Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.63.

Return on Total Capital for CCF is now 14.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chase Corporation [CCF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.44. Additionally, CCF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chase Corporation [CCF] managed to generate an average of $64,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Chase Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Chase Corporation [CCF]: Insider Ownership positions