Carter Bankshares Inc. [CARE] Is Currently -1.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Carter Bankshares Inc. [NASDAQ: CARE] slipped around -0.28 points on Friday, while shares priced at $15.44 at the close of the session, down -1.78%.

Carter Bankshares Inc. stock is now -6.93% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CARE Stock saw the intraday high of $15.90 and lowest of $15.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.83, which means current price is +25.02% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 67.91K shares, CARE reached a trading volume of 68754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carter Bankshares Inc. [CARE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARE shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Carter Bankshares Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carter Bankshares Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARE in the course of the last twelve months was 5.10.

How has CARE stock performed recently?

Carter Bankshares Inc. [CARE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, CARE shares gained by 10.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.65 for Carter Bankshares Inc. [CARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.01, while it was recorded at 15.60 for the last single week of trading, and 16.07 for the last 200 days.

