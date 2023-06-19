Camden National Corporation [CAC] is -21.01% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Camden National Corporation [NASDAQ: CAC] price plunged by -0.69 percent to reach at -$0.23. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM that Camden National Bank Appoints David Ackley as Chief Risk Officer.

Camden National Bank today announced that David Ackley Jr. will be promoted to Executive Vice President and assume the Chief Risk Officer role upon Joanne Campbell’s retirement on July 7, 2023.

Ackley, a 12-year veteran of the bank, previously served as Senior Vice President, Director of Information Security & Enterprise Risk Management.

A sum of 78432 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 53.00K shares. Camden National Corporation shares reached a high of $33.48 and dropped to a low of $32.66 until finishing in the latest session at $32.93.

The one-year CAC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.02. The average equity rating for CAC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Camden National Corporation [CAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAC shares is $34.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Camden National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camden National Corporation is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.50.

CAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Camden National Corporation [CAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, CAC shares gained by 4.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.10 for Camden National Corporation [CAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.76, while it was recorded at 32.90 for the last single week of trading, and 39.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Camden National Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camden National Corporation [CAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.12. Camden National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.73.

Return on Total Capital for CAC is now 9.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Camden National Corporation [CAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.98. Additionally, CAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Camden National Corporation [CAC] managed to generate an average of $97,265 per employee.

Camden National Corporation [CAC] Insider Position Details