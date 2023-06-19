BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] – find out why.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: NMTR] gained 1.47% or 0.01 points to close at $0.72 with a heavy trading volume of 68976 shares. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM that 9 Meters Biopharma Announces Management Change and Provides Clinical Update on Vurolenatide in Patients with Short Bowel Syndrome.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases, today announced that the Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of John Temperato as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective immediately.

Mark Sirgo, Chairman of the Board of 9 Meters, stated, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank John for his service and dedication to the Company.” The Board of Directors has appointed Bethany Sensenig, Chief Financial Officer of 9 Meters, to serve as interim Chief Executive Officer in addition to her current responsibilities.

It opened the trading session at $0.70, the shares rose to $0.7455 and dropped to $0.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NMTR points out that the company has recorded -44.96% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -26.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 77.96K shares, NMTR reached to a volume of 68976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NMTR shares is $10.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NMTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, NMTR shares dropped by -6.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.49 for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8950, while it was recorded at 0.7223 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0737 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -198.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -105.05.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

