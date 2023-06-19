Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX] Stock trading around $2.00 per share: What’s Next?

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BDTX] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.1247 during the day while it closed the day at $2.00. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Black Diamond Therapeutics Announces Promotion of Melanie Morrison to Chief Development Officer.

“Since joining the Company in 2022 as Senior Vice President, Development Operations, Melanie has demonstrated exceptional leadership and has played a critical role in advancing our clinical programs by leveraging her expertise in clinical-stage oncology development, operations and regulatory affairs. She has played an integral part in our Phase 1 trial for BDTX-1535 in non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma and I am extremely pleased to announce her well-deserved promotion to Chief Development Officer. I look forward to continuing to work with her alongside the rest of the executive leadership team as we move towards the initial clinical data update from the Phase 1 trial of BDTX-1535,” said David M. Epstein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 1.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BDTX stock has inclined by 22.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 35.14% and gained 11.11% year-on date.

The market cap for BDTX stock reached $76.70 million, with 36.48 million shares outstanding and 34.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 62.34K shares, BDTX reached a trading volume of 79337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDTX shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69.

BDTX stock trade performance evaluation

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.52. With this latest performance, BDTX shares gained by 15.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.61 for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.79, while it was recorded at 2.08 for the last single week of trading, and 2.03 for the last 200 days.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BDTX is now -50.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.32. Additionally, BDTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,402,600 per employee.Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX]: Insider Ownership positions