Bank First Corporation [BFC] moved down -3.15: Why It’s Important

Bank First Corporation [NASDAQ: BFC] traded at a low on 06/16/23, posting a -3.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $85.68. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Bank First Announces Net Income for the First Quarter of 2023.

Net income of $10.7 million and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $14.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Earnings per common share of $1.09 and adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP) of $1.50 for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 71000 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bank First Corporation stands at 2.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.01%.

The market cap for BFC stock reached $919.35 million, with 9.71 million shares outstanding and 7.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.45K shares, BFC reached a trading volume of 71000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bank First Corporation [BFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BFC shares is $77.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BFC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Bank First Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank First Corporation is set at 3.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for BFC in the course of the last twelve months was 37.99.

How has BFC stock performed recently?

Bank First Corporation [BFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, BFC shares gained by 20.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.78 for Bank First Corporation [BFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.45, while it was recorded at 87.49 for the last single week of trading, and 80.69 for the last 200 days.

Bank First Corporation [BFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank First Corporation [BFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.24. Bank First Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.09.

Return on Total Capital for BFC is now 11.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank First Corporation [BFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.41. Additionally, BFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank First Corporation [BFC] managed to generate an average of $117,497 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Bank First Corporation [BFC]