Aziyo Biologics Inc. [AZYO] moved up 18.22: Why It’s Important

Aziyo Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: AZYO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.22% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 22.91%. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Aziyo Biologics Presents Positive Clinical Data on CanGaroo® Biologic Envelope.

Study Presented at Heart Rhythm Society Supports Wound-Healing Benefits in Patients Receiving Cardiac Implantable Electronic Devices.

Over the last 12 months, AZYO stock dropped by -53.96%. The one-year Aziyo Biologics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.75. The average equity rating for AZYO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.31 million, with 16.15 million shares outstanding and 9.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 302.19K shares, AZYO stock reached a trading volume of 78592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aziyo Biologics Inc. [AZYO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZYO shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZYO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Aziyo Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aziyo Biologics Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZYO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76.

AZYO Stock Performance Analysis:

Aziyo Biologics Inc. [AZYO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.91. With this latest performance, AZYO shares gained by 26.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZYO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.18 for Aziyo Biologics Inc. [AZYO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.09, while it was recorded at 2.46 for the last single week of trading, and 4.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aziyo Biologics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aziyo Biologics Inc. [AZYO] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.96 and a Gross Margin at +39.08. Aziyo Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -775.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.37.

Aziyo Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. [AZYO] Insider Position Details