Aviat Networks Inc. [AVNW] gain 4.94% so far this year. What now?

Aviat Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: AVNW] closed the trading session at $32.73 on 06/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.70, while the highest price level was $33.50. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Aviat Introduces New Ultra-High Power Indoor Microwave Radio.

Aviat’s new IRU600 UHP Radio enables relocation of Mission Critical links from 6 to the 11 GHz band to address concerns over potential interference.

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the expert in wireless transport and access solutions, today announced a new 11 GHz indoor microwave radio with the highest transmitter power ever supported in the industry, to allow more capacity, longer links and provide operators with an alternative to deploy long distance links without the potential risk of interference in the 6 GHz band.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.94 percent and weekly performance of 3.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 70.25K shares, AVNW reached to a volume of 81953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aviat Networks Inc. [AVNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVNW shares is $55.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVNW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Aviat Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aviat Networks Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95.

AVNW stock trade performance evaluation

Aviat Networks Inc. [AVNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, AVNW shares gained by 8.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.54 for Aviat Networks Inc. [AVNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.64, while it was recorded at 32.94 for the last single week of trading, and 31.88 for the last 200 days.

Aviat Networks Inc. [AVNW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aviat Networks Inc. [AVNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.57 and a Gross Margin at +36.06. Aviat Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.98.

Return on Total Capital for AVNW is now 14.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aviat Networks Inc. [AVNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.45. Additionally, AVNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aviat Networks Inc. [AVNW] managed to generate an average of $29,719 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Aviat Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aviat Networks Inc. [AVNW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aviat Networks Inc. go to 12.00%.

Aviat Networks Inc. [AVNW]: Insider Ownership positions