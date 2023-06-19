Arrow Financial Corporation [AROW] moved down -2.47: Why It’s Important

Arrow Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: AROW] slipped around -0.54 points on Friday, while shares priced at $21.31 at the close of the session, down -2.47%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 8:31 AM that Thomas J. Murphy Terminates Employment as Arrow Financial Corporation President and CEO and as a Director of Arrow Financial Corporation; David S. DeMarco Appointed President and CEO.

Arrow Financial Corporation (the “Company” or “Arrow”) (NasdaqGS® – AROW) announced that Thomas J. Murphy terminated his employment as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and its lead subsidiary, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company (“GFNB”) and as a director of the Company and from all other positions he holds with the Company and its affiliates, effective May 12, 2023. The Company also announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Chief Banking Officer and Senior Executive Vice President David S. DeMarco as President and Chief Executive Officer of Arrow and its lead subsidiary, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company (“GFNB”).

Mr. DeMarco, who has been with the Company for 35 years, will continue to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of Arrow subsidiary Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Mr. DeMarco joined the Company in 1987 as a commercial lender and since that time has served in positions of increasing responsibility with the organization. He was named President and CEO of Saratoga National Bank in 2012.

Arrow Financial Corporation stock is now -37.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AROW Stock saw the intraday high of $22.05 and lowest of $21.175 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.51, which means current price is +20.87% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 58.48K shares, AROW reached a trading volume of 69825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrow Financial Corporation is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AROW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for AROW in the course of the last twelve months was 15.05.

How has AROW stock performed recently?

Arrow Financial Corporation [AROW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.75. With this latest performance, AROW shares gained by 9.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AROW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.54 for Arrow Financial Corporation [AROW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.97, while it was recorded at 21.55 for the last single week of trading, and 28.96 for the last 200 days.

Arrow Financial Corporation [AROW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arrow Financial Corporation [AROW] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.19. Arrow Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.40.

Return on Total Capital for AROW is now 14.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arrow Financial Corporation [AROW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.61. Additionally, AROW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.21.

Earnings analysis for Arrow Financial Corporation [AROW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AROW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arrow Financial Corporation go to 6.90%.

