Arco Platform Limited [ARCE] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $12

Arco Platform Limited [NASDAQ: ARCE] traded at a low on 06/16/23, posting a -0.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.43. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Arco Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Arco delivers strong cash performance in 1Q23 with R$ 208M free cash flow to firm and debuts new financial & management segment in the p&l following isaac acquisition.

Arco Platform Limited, or Arco or the Company (Nasdaq: ARCE), today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 69781 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arco Platform Limited stands at 2.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.68%.

The market cap for ARCE stock reached $826.97 million, with 65.78 million shares outstanding and 37.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 80.31K shares, ARCE reached a trading volume of 69781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arco Platform Limited [ARCE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCE shares is $17.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Arco Platform Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arco Platform Limited is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54.

How has ARCE stock performed recently?

Arco Platform Limited [ARCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.98. With this latest performance, ARCE shares gained by 2.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.48 for Arco Platform Limited [ARCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.86, while it was recorded at 12.45 for the last single week of trading, and 12.05 for the last 200 days.

Arco Platform Limited [ARCE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arco Platform Limited [ARCE] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.30 and a Gross Margin at +62.61. Arco Platform Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.71.

Arco Platform Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Arco Platform Limited [ARCE]