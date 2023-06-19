AppTech Payments Corp. [APCX] is -31.22% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AppTech Payments Corp. [NASDAQ: APCX] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.73 during the day while it closed the day at $1.63. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM that AppTech Payments Corp. Announces Execution of Definitive Strategic Partnership and Channel Partner Agreements with Broadnet Technologies, LLC.

Broadnet has over 60,000 customers internationally, making the company an ideal partner to penetrate the U.S. marketplace for Text-to-Pay, 2-way SMS and a suite of SMS tools. The Partnership will strengthen AppTech’s sales and distribution efforts and expand the company’s market share domestically by enabling AppTech to offer competitive SMS rates and innovative new solutions. In addition, the Partnership will allow AppTech to embed its Text-to-Pay solution into Broadnet’s Easy Paperless solution. Easy Paperless enables businesses to print, scan, and send documents to a mobile phone by SMS link.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AppTech Payments Corp. stock has also loss -11.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APCX stock has inclined by 5.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 111.69% and lost -31.22% year-on date.

The market cap for APCX stock reached $30.60 million, with 17.85 million shares outstanding and 11.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 123.98K shares, APCX reached a trading volume of 76463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AppTech Payments Corp. [APCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APCX shares is $1.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppTech Payments Corp. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for APCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 76.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

APCX stock trade performance evaluation

AppTech Payments Corp. [APCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.41. With this latest performance, APCX shares dropped by -7.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 189.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.67 for AppTech Payments Corp. [APCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8296, while it was recorded at 1.6880 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5937 for the last 200 days.

AppTech Payments Corp. [APCX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AppTech Payments Corp. [APCX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3607.56 and a Gross Margin at -38.89. AppTech Payments Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3618.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -436.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -162.19.

AppTech Payments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

AppTech Payments Corp. [APCX]: Insider Ownership positions