AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] Is Currently -4.57 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AMEX: AIM] loss -4.57% on the last trading session, reaching $0.47 price per share at the time. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 8:45 AM that AIM ImmunoTech to Participate in the Healthcare Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest.

Live webcast fireside chat on Wednesday, June 21st at 12:00 PM ET.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. represents 48.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.92 million with the latest information. AIM stock price has been found in the range of $0.47 to $0.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 90.28K shares, AIM reached a trading volume of 73647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIM shares is $3.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 119.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

Trading performance analysis for AIM stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.02. With this latest performance, AIM shares dropped by -5.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.83 for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4728, while it was recorded at 0.4786 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5005 for the last 200 days.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] shares currently have an operating margin of -14129.65 and a Gross Margin at +400.71. AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13790.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.70.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.10 and a Current Ratio set at 18.10.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]