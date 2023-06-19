ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY] moved down -0.66: Why It’s Important

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AEY] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.6459 during the day while it closed the day at $0.62. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:06 PM that ADDvantage Technologies Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023.

Wireless Segment Revenue Increase Offset by Telco Segment Revenue Decline as Supply Chain Normalizes.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. stock has also gained 0.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AEY stock has declined by -53.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -54.35% and lost -57.18% year-on date.

The market cap for AEY stock reached $9.30 million, with 13.27 million shares outstanding and 8.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 94.65K shares, AEY reached a trading volume of 73834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

AEY stock trade performance evaluation

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, AEY shares gained by 7.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.83 for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8082, while it was recorded at 0.6145 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4199 for the last 200 days.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.17 and a Gross Margin at +27.37. ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.73.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY]: Insider Ownership positions