ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] moved up 1.05: Why It’s Important

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: ZTO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.05% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.67%. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 6:48 AM that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China (“ZTO” or the “Company”), today announced that each of the following proposed resolutions submitted for shareholder approval has been adopted at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Hong Kong today:.

as an ordinary resolution, to receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the report of the auditor of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022;.

Over the last 12 months, ZTO stock rose by 14.44%. The one-year ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.12. The average equity rating for ZTO stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.96 billion, with 808.87 million shares outstanding and 391.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, ZTO stock reached a trading volume of 3793623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $37.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTO in the course of the last twelve months was 12.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ZTO Stock Performance Analysis:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67. With this latest performance, ZTO shares dropped by -1.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.28 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.85, while it was recorded at 27.43 for the last single week of trading, and 25.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.68 and a Gross Margin at +25.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.25.

Return on Total Capital for ZTO is now 11.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.29. Additionally, ZTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.87.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ZTO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. go to 19.00%.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] Insider Position Details