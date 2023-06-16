why Suzano S.A. [SUZ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.68

Suzano S.A. [NYSE: SUZ] price surged by 3.84 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 6:12 PM that Suzano 2022 annual report on Form 20-F.

Suzano S.A. (B3: SUZB3 | NYSE: SUZ) informs that its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F was filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Holders of the Company’s equity securities can receive hard copies of the Annual Report, including its audited financial statements, without charge by request directed to: ri@suzano.com.br. This document is also available on Suzano’s website (http://ir.suzano.com.br/).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 2827529 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.46M shares. Suzano S.A. shares reached a high of $10.11 and dropped to a low of $9.60 until finishing in the latest session at $10.00.

The one-year SUZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.37. The average equity rating for SUZ stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Suzano S.A. [SUZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUZ shares is $10.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Suzano S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suzano S.A. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34.

SUZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Suzano S.A. [SUZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.41. With this latest performance, SUZ shares gained by 13.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.10 for Suzano S.A. [SUZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.61, while it was recorded at 9.62 for the last single week of trading, and 9.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Suzano S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suzano S.A. [SUZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.60 and a Gross Margin at +49.22. Suzano S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.92.

Return on Total Capital for SUZ is now 20.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 97.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suzano S.A. [SUZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 240.52. Additionally, SUZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 232.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suzano S.A. [SUZ] managed to generate an average of $556,705 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.

SUZ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suzano S.A. go to 10.30%.

Suzano S.A. [SUZ] Insider Position Details