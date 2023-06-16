why Corteva Inc. [CTVA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $71.97

Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] jumped around 0.65 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $57.68 at the close of the session, up 1.14%. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Ukrainian farmers affected by the war will receive donated seeds from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation with support of Corteva Agriscience.

Owners of small farms in the regions affected by Russian aggression can count on donations of seed supply.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In May 2023, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation launched a program to provide winter oilseed rape to small Ukrainian farms in the regions most affected by Russia’s full-scale invasion. The program’s partner in Ukraine is the international R&D agricultural company Corteva Agriscience, that provides access to advanced genetics of Pioneer® seeds.

Corteva Inc. stock is now -1.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTVA Stock saw the intraday high of $57.99 and lowest of $57.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 68.43, which means current price is +9.33% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, CTVA reached a trading volume of 3796398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Corteva Inc. [CTVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $71.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38.

How has CTVA stock performed recently?

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, CTVA shares gained by 1.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.70 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.45, while it was recorded at 57.17 for the last single week of trading, and 61.05 for the last 200 days.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corteva Inc. [CTVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.84 and a Gross Margin at +35.98. Corteva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.90.

Return on Total Capital for CTVA is now 6.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.94. Additionally, CTVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] managed to generate an average of $57,381 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 10.13%.

Insider trade positions for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]