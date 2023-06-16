why Blackstone Inc. [BX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $100.94

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] jumped around 2.36 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $92.65 at the close of the session, up 2.61%. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Blackstone Announces Majority Investment in New Tradition.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced today that funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities (“Blackstone”) have acquired a majority stake in New Tradition Media (“New Tradition” or the “Company”), a leading out-of-home media operator with assets across the nation’s largest markets.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Founded in 2010, New Tradition develops, owns and operates premium digital and static signage for leading national brands and advertising agencies. It manages some of the most iconic, large-format, spectacular out-of-home advertising assets nationwide, including One Times Square in New York City and The Reef in Los Angeles. This partnership with Blackstone, the largest owner of commercial real estate globally, will help fuel New Tradition’s continued growth and meaningfully enhance its network of real estate and advertising relationships. The company’s management team, Evan Richheimer, Bret Richheimer, Vince Mastria and Lu Cerda, will continue to run day-to-day operations of the business and remain significant equity holders after closing.

Blackstone Inc. stock is now 24.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BX Stock saw the intraday high of $93.17 and lowest of $89.983 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 110.44, which means current price is +25.14% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, BX reached a trading volume of 3128513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blackstone Inc. [BX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $100.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

How has BX stock performed recently?

Blackstone Inc. [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.50. With this latest performance, BX shares gained by 15.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.47 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.69, while it was recorded at 90.34 for the last single week of trading, and 87.36 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.15 and a Gross Margin at +98.77. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.84.

Return on Total Capital for BX is now 11.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.82. Additionally, BX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] managed to generate an average of $372,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

Earnings analysis for Blackstone Inc. [BX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 11.37%.

Insider trade positions for Blackstone Inc. [BX]