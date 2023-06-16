Wall Street Analyst Upgrade MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]. What else is Wall St. saying

MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE: MTG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.33% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.15%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that MGIC Investment Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

First Quarter 2023 Net Income of $154.5 million or $0.53 per Diluted Share.

First Quarter 2023 Adjusted Net Operating Income (Non-GAAP) of $157.8 million or $0.54 per Diluted Share.

Over the last 12 months, MTG stock rose by 23.71%. The one-year MGIC Investment Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.99. The average equity rating for MTG stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.42 billion, with 290.99 million shares outstanding and 285.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, MTG stock reached a trading volume of 4096892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTG shares is $17.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for MGIC Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGIC Investment Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.56.

MTG Stock Performance Analysis:

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.15. With this latest performance, MTG shares gained by 4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.39 for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.78, while it was recorded at 15.57 for the last single week of trading, and 13.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MGIC Investment Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +100.47. MGIC Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +73.79.

Return on Total Capital for MTG is now 18.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.28. Additionally, MTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] managed to generate an average of $1,266,982 per employee.

MTG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGIC Investment Corporation go to 3.09%.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] Insider Position Details