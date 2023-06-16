Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Frontdoor Inc. [NASDAQ: FTDR] loss -1.05% or -0.33 points to close at $30.95 with a heavy trading volume of 2791136 shares. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM that HGTV SMART HOME 2023 IN SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, SWEEPSTAKES TO CLOSE ON JUNE 9.

The Winner Will Receive a Prize Package Valued at Over $2.2 Million.

The HGTV® Smart Home 2023 located in Santa Fe, NM, will close its sweepstakes on June 9, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET. The prize package, valued at over $2.2 million, includes the newly built, fully furnished home, an all-new, all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan and $100,000. Eligible fans can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com, where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features.

It opened the trading session at $31.18, the shares rose to $31.38 and dropped to $30.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FTDR points out that the company has recorded 35.98% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -62.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 963.94K shares, FTDR reached to a volume of 2791136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTDR shares is $29.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Frontdoor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontdoor Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTDR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for FTDR stock

Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.10. With this latest performance, FTDR shares dropped by -1.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.96 for Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.56, while it was recorded at 31.49 for the last single week of trading, and 25.35 for the last 200 days.

Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.27 and a Gross Margin at +40.67. Frontdoor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.27.

Return on Total Capital for FTDR is now 22.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 225.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,032.79. Additionally, FTDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,000.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR] managed to generate an average of $41,472 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 277.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.55.Frontdoor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Frontdoor Inc. go to 13.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR]