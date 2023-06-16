Wall Street Analyst Resumed Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALDX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.97% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.58%. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Achievement of Statistical Significance for Primary Endpoint and All Secondary Endpoints in Phase 3 INVIGORATE‑2 Trial of Reproxalap in Allergic Conjunctivitis.

Statistical Significance Achieved for Primary Endpoint of Ocular Itching at All Prespecified Timepoints (P<0.0001). Statistical Significance Achieved for Key Secondary Endpoint of Ocular Redness (P=0.004). Over the last 12 months, ALDX stock rose by 214.16%. The one-year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.97. The average equity rating for ALDX stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market. The market cap for the stock reached $682.64 million, with 58.79 million shares outstanding and 45.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 945.73K shares, ALDX stock reached a trading volume of 2917970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALDX shares is $20.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.61 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63.

ALDX Stock Performance Analysis:

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.58. With this latest performance, ALDX shares gained by 8.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 214.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.62 for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.17, while it was recorded at 10.68 for the last single week of trading, and 7.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ALDX is now -32.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.65. Additionally, ALDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX] managed to generate an average of -$4,134,976 per employee.Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX] Insider Position Details