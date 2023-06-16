Wall Street Analyst Initiated Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] traded at a high on 06/15/23, posting a 2.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.94. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Vertex Energy Announces EPA Approval For Generation of D4 RINs.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) (“Vertex” or “the Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced that it has received approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) for the generation of D4 Renewable Identification Numbers (“RINs”) credits under the federal Renewable Fuel Standard (“RFS”), for each gallon of renewable fuel produced at its refining facility located outside of Mobile, Alabama (the “Mobile Refinery”). Currently, the Company’s Mobile Facility is producing approximately 5,500 barrels per day (“bpd”) with plans to increase toward the Phase I installed capacity target of 8,000 bpd, by the end of 2Q23, in-line with previously disclosed targets.

“We are pleased to announce the recent completion of our D4 RIN certification process by the EPA, as it recognizes our demonstrated ability to meet the stringent criteria for renewable fuel attributes,” said Benjamin P. Cowart, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Vertex, who continued, “With our RINS certification in place, we continue to further strengthen our goal of becoming a trusted provider of high-quality renewable fuels, helping us to drive the transition to a more sustainable energy landscape.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3088047 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vertex Energy Inc. stands at 5.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.70%.

The market cap for VTNR stock reached $458.51 million, with 75.69 million shares outstanding and 61.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, VTNR reached a trading volume of 3088047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $11.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

How has VTNR stock performed recently?

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.88. With this latest performance, VTNR shares dropped by -8.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.19 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.21, while it was recorded at 5.93 for the last single week of trading, and 7.55 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.89 and a Gross Margin at +9.47. Vertex Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.61.

Return on Total Capital for VTNR is now 38.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.45. Additionally, VTNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] managed to generate an average of -$34,276 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 140.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 5.48.Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]