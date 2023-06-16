VIQ Solutions Inc. [VQS] is 35.71% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VIQ Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: VQS] gained 39.08% or 0.1 points to close at $0.35 with a heavy trading volume of 37787196 shares. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 7:30 AM that VIQ Solutions Signs Strategic Partnership with JAVS to Modernize Courtroom Documentation Using AI.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ”, “VIQ Solutions” or the “Company”) (TSX and Nasdaq: VQS), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announces a strategic partnership with Justice AV Solutions (JAVS), a leading global provider of court recording and AV services to courtrooms of all sizes, which brings AI-generated draft transcripts of courtroom proceedings to legal professionals.

As government agencies accelerate digital modernization efforts, they seek partnerships with industry leading companies that provide a comprehensive portfolio proven to deliver transcript speed and accuracy. JAVS’ widespread presence in over 10,000 installations in all 50 US states and over 10 countries worldwide is expected to drive the expansion of VIQ’s technology into courtrooms across the globe.

It opened the trading session at $0.4287, the shares rose to $0.445 and dropped to $0.2994, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VQS points out that the company has recorded 39.08% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -94.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 796.11K shares, VQS reached to a volume of 37787196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VIQ Solutions Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for VQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

VIQ Solutions Inc. [VQS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.50. With this latest performance, VQS shares gained by 34.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.55 for VIQ Solutions Inc. [VQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2874, while it was recorded at 0.2760 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3922 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VIQ Solutions Inc. [VQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.62 and a Gross Margin at +34.55. VIQ Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.91.

VIQ Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

