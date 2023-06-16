Unilever PLC [UL] moved up 2.31: Why It’s Important

Unilever PLC [NYSE: UL] traded at a high on 06/15/23, posting a 2.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $51.38. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Yellow Wood Partners Completes Acquisition of Suave North American Beauty and Personal Care Brands from Unilever.

Newly formed stand-alone platform Suave Brands Company is led by CEO Daniel Alter, experienced consumer goods executive with Unilever.

Yellow Wood Partners LLC (“Yellow Wood”), a Boston-based private equity firm focused on investing in consumer brands and companies, has completed the previously announced acquisition of the beauty and personal care brand, Suave, in North America from Unilever (NYSE: UL).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2948627 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Unilever PLC stands at 0.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.79%.

The market cap for UL stock reached $129.01 billion, with 2.52 billion shares outstanding and 2.52 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, UL reached a trading volume of 2948627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Unilever PLC [UL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UL shares is $53.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Unilever PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unilever PLC is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for UL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

How has UL stock performed recently?

Unilever PLC [UL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, UL shares dropped by -4.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.15 for Unilever PLC [UL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.99, while it was recorded at 50.27 for the last single week of trading, and 49.60 for the last 200 days.

Unilever PLC [UL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unilever PLC [UL] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.12 and a Gross Margin at +40.23. Unilever PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.72.

Return on Total Capital for UL is now 19.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unilever PLC [UL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.51. Additionally, UL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unilever PLC [UL] managed to generate an average of $51,341 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Unilever PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Unilever PLC [UL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unilever PLC go to 6.90%.

Insider trade positions for Unilever PLC [UL]