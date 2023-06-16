TotalEnergies SE [TTE] Stock trading around $58.73 per share: What’s Next?

TotalEnergies SE [NYSE: TTE] traded at a high on 06/15/23, posting a 1.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $58.73. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 3:06 AM that United States: TotalEnergies Strengthens its Position in LNG by Partnering with GIP and NextDecade on a new LNG project in Texas.

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) has signed a framework agreement with the US company NextDecade to participate in the development of the Rio Grande LNG (RGLNG) project, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant located in South Texas. Under the terms of the agreement, and subject to execution of definitive documentation and final investment decision:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2938932 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TotalEnergies SE stands at 1.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.41%.

The market cap for TTE stock reached $146.87 billion, with 2.46 billion shares outstanding and 2.42 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, TTE reached a trading volume of 2938932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TotalEnergies SE [TTE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTE shares is $72.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for TotalEnergies SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TotalEnergies SE is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has TTE stock performed recently?

TotalEnergies SE [TTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.28. With this latest performance, TTE shares dropped by -1.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.26 for TotalEnergies SE [TTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.06, while it was recorded at 58.36 for the last single week of trading, and 58.55 for the last 200 days.

TotalEnergies SE [TTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TotalEnergies SE [TTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.32 and a Gross Margin at +18.98. TotalEnergies SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.80.

Return on Total Capital for TTE is now 30.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TotalEnergies SE [TTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.39. Additionally, TTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TotalEnergies SE [TTE] managed to generate an average of $192,838 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.TotalEnergies SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for TotalEnergies SE [TTE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TotalEnergies SE go to -11.00%.

Insider trade positions for TotalEnergies SE [TTE]